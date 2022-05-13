FCC, Other Agencies Will Coordinate On Broadband Build-Out

By Isaac Monterose (May 13, 2022, 4:26 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission and multiple federal agencies have announced that they plan on collaborating on data collection and reporting for broadband deployment projects. According to the Thursday announcement, the FCC, the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration will all collect and share data that can be used to improve maps of broadband deployment around the country. Industry and telecom policymakers alike have long complained that the lack of accurate deployment maps has stifled efforts to pinpoint where infrastructure is most needed. The data will be culled from the FCC's...

