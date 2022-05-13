AIDS Organization Can't Block California Housing Law

By Faith Williams (May 13, 2022, 5:22 PM EDT) -- A California judge on Thursday rejected a petition by AIDS Healthcare Foundation to block a state law that allows cities to upzone certain neighborhoods, keeping the pandemic-era housing law in place. The suit concerned S.B. 10, which was signed into law in September 2020 and gives cities the opportunity to upzone neighborhoods, allowing up to 10 housing units per property. Such action is exempt from lawsuits under the California Environmental Quality Act and can replace any local ballot initiative. The AIDS Healthcare Foundation, or AHF, filed a petition for writ of mandate in September 2021 and called S.B. 10 an "unprecedented...

