Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Gilstrap Finds Google Repair Facility Ties Patent Suit To Texas

By Jasmin Jackson (May 13, 2022, 8:33 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap won't let Google transfer a patent suit over technology that lets users share locations and send alerts, finding that Google is bound to the Eastern District of Texas since it has outsourced product repairs from a facility there.

Judge Gilstrap said in an order filed Thursday that the Northern District of California was not the right forum for Google LLC to fight infringement claims lodged by AGIS Software Development LLC over technology that allows users to view each other's location on a map and send alerts to missing devices.

The Texas judge ruled that Google was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!