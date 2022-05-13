NJ Hotel Held In Contempt For Violating Bargaining Order

By Bill Wichert (May 13, 2022, 7:54 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board won a contempt ruling Friday against a shuttered New Jersey hotel for not negotiating with unionized workers, with a federal judge rejecting the company's excuse that its future operations were plagued by uncertainty. U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez granted an NLRB request to hold Arbah Hotel Corp. — doing business in North Bergen, New Jersey, as Meadowlands View Hotel — in contempt for violating the judge's May 19, 2021, order in connection with claims the business committed labor law violations, including by firing employees represented by the New York Hotel and Motel Trades Council. "Respondent has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS