Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NJ Hotel Held In Contempt For Violating Bargaining Order

By Bill Wichert (May 13, 2022, 7:54 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board won a contempt ruling Friday against a shuttered New Jersey hotel for not negotiating with unionized workers, with a federal judge rejecting the company's excuse that its future operations were plagued by uncertainty.

U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez granted an NLRB request to hold Arbah Hotel Corp. — doing business in North Bergen, New Jersey, as Meadowlands View Hotel — in contempt for violating the judge's May 19, 2021, order in connection with claims the business committed labor law violations, including by firing employees represented by the New York Hotel and Motel Trades Council.

"Respondent has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!