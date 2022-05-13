Split Fed. Circ. Kills Appeal In Fight Over Gas Valve Patent

By Adam Lidgett (May 13, 2022, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A split Federal Circuit panel tossed an appeal by Atlanta Gas Light Co. of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's termination of its challenge to a gas pressure valve patent on Friday, finding that the court didn't have the ability to hear the dispute. The majority of the three-judge panel said it was dismissing Atlanta Gas' fight against a PTAB decision terminating the inter partes review proceeding that had questioned a Bennett Regulator Guards Inc. patent. The majority held that it had no authority to review the decision because inter partes review institution decisions are not appealable, though it noted that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS