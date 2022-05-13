Employers Boost Benefits, Seeking Edge In Hot Labor Market

By Kellie Mejdrich (May 13, 2022, 7:22 PM EDT) -- Employers looking to attract and retain top talent in a hot job market are getting more creative about benefits offerings, with perks ranging from student loan assistance to expanded leave policies and richer health insurance offerings. Expanding a 401(k) program or improving health insurance might not be enough to compete in a job market where resignations and job openings hit all-time records this spring, according to a U.S. Department of Labor survey on job openings and turnover published this month. While boosting compensation or introducing retention agreements are also gaining steam, employers are increasingly beefing up benefits as a way to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS