Texas Justices Side With City In Utilities 'Takings' Dispute

By Michelle Casady (May 13, 2022, 5:52 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday sided with the city of Baytown and agreed that its refusal to connect utility service to a landlord's property wasn't a constitutional "taking" for which the city would have to compensate the property owner. The state's high court determined that landlord Alan Schrock had failed to show the government had taken his private property for public use, which requires that the property owner be compensated. The ruling undoes a First Court of Appeals panel's June 2019 decision that revived Schrock's suit on grounds that there were fact issues about whether Baytown's action constituted a taking...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS