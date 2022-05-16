Fed. Circ. Says Mandatory Source Doesn't Need Bid To Protest

By Daniel Wilson (May 16, 2022, 5:37 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has revived a case alleging the Defense Logistics Agency wrongly overlooked a mandatory source for a ballistic vest component, saying the source outfit had to be considered a prospective bidder even without formally competing for the deal. As a mandatory source under the Javits-Wagner-O'Day, or JWOD, Act and the AbilityOne program implementing the statute, SEKRI Inc. had not effectively forfeited its right to protest the deal even though it didn't bid on the disputed procurement or file its protest before the bid deadline, a three-judge panel ruled in a precedential decision on Friday. The JWOD Act covers nonprofit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS