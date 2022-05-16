Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SEC Sues Florida Investment Firm For $410M Fraud Scheme

By Carolina Bolado (May 16, 2022, 8:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Florida-based StraightPath Venture Partners on Friday seeking to halt an alleged fraud that raised at least $410 million from investors by falsely promising potentially lucrative pre-IPO shares in companies.

In a suit filed in New York, the securities regulator said StraightPath told investors their money would be directed to specific series that purportedly owned shares in a specific private company — like Impossible Foods, Kraken or Virgin Hyperloop — that could potentially do an initial public offering and that StraightPath would take no fees.

In reality, however, Jupiter, Florida-based StraightPath and its founders "freely...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!