6 Questions For Outgoing ACA Connects Chief Matthew Polka

By Christopher Cole (May 16, 2022, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Change is coming to ACA Connects, the broadband, phone and cable trade group, as its longtime leader, Matthew Polka, will step down for retirement this summer. Matthew Polka After a long career in Washington starting as a telecom lawyer and public affairs specialist in the 1980s, Polka will leave a lasting imprint on ACA and the wider communications sector, having steered the trade group for around a quarter-century. The role has taken him from the hallways of Congress and the courts to industry boardrooms, where he played a pivotal advocacy role for independent telecom companies. Whether the issues are tense retransmission...

