Texas Justices Revive Mineral Tax Fight Over Lack Of Service

By Katie Buehler (May 13, 2022, 6:33 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday revived a lawsuit challenging the validity of a 1999 tax sale, finding multiple taxing entities violated a former mineral interest owner's due process rights by not personally serving her when they launched foreclosure proceedings against her property. The justices agreed with the heirs of Elizabeth S. Mitchell, who at one point owned 320 acres of mineral interests in Reeves County, Texas, that the 1999 tax sale of her property was invalid because attorneys for the taxing entities failed to search for her name and address, which were listed on eight publicly available warranty deeds and...

