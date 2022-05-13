Ill. Doctor Pleads Guilty To $4M Medicare Fraud

By Celeste Bott (May 13, 2022, 4:06 PM EDT) -- A suburban Chicago physician pled guilty Friday to defrauding Medicare, admitting that he caused more than $4 million in false and fraudulent claims to be submitted to the government insurance program while working for telemedicine companies based in Florida and Georgia. Kenneth Pelehac was first charged in a criminal information last month and changed his plea Friday during his remote arraignment hearing before U.S. District Judge Manish Shah, as part of a plea agreement with the federal government. Per that deal, he agreed to pay about $2.3 million in restitution, the amount Medicare paid out from the $4.36 million in fraudulent or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS