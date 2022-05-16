Wash. Dam Suit Not Barred By Federal Power Act, Tribe Says

By Caleb Symons (May 16, 2022, 4:54 PM EDT) -- A statutory obligation that U.S. appeals courts handle cases involving Federal Energy Regulatory Commission decisions does not apply to claims under state law, according to a Washington tribe, which wants the Ninth Circuit to revive its lawsuit over Seattle's use of a hydroelectric dam. In a brief filed Thursday, the Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe said a federal district court wrongly tossed their suit — which seeks to block operations at the municipal Gorge Dam because it doesn't allow fish passage — in holding the case belongs in appellate court under the Federal Power Act. Exclusive jurisdiction under that statute extends only to cases arising...

