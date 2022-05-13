ENRC Decision Due Monday In SFO, Dechert Collusion Case

By Christopher Crosby (May 13, 2022, 4:26 PM BST) -- A judge is scheduled to rule on Eurasian Natural Resources Corp.'s collusion case against the Serious Fraud Office and Dechert LLP on Monday, issuing a decision in the high-profile legal fight over leaks that is likely to spark years of appeals. Judge David Waksman's eagerly-awaited judgment at the High Court will decide whether the white-collar-crime prosecutor unlawfully conspired with Neil Gerrard, a partner at Dechert at the time, to share confidential information to encourage a criminal probe into ENRC. The judge has been drafting the decision since the 11-week trial wrapped in the fall. The high number of witnesses and the...

