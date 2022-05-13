Va. Judge Gives Early OK To $500M Tribal Lending Deal

By Sarah Jarvis (May 13, 2022, 6:37 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge has given initial approval to a $500 million settlement in a consumer class action alleging that online lending companies formed by the Habematolel Pomo of Upper Lake — a federally recognized Native American tribe — charged usurious interest rates on loans U.S. District Judge David J. Novak said in a Thursday order that the settlement is "fair, reasonable and adequate, free of collusion or indicia of unfairness, and within the range of possible final judicial approval," noting it was also reached through arm's-length negotiations. "In making this determination, the court has considered the current posture of this litigation, the...

