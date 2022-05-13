Armstrong Flooring Strikes Deal For $24M Ch. 11 Loan

By Rick Archer (May 13, 2022, 3:04 PM EDT) -- Armstrong Flooring on Friday told a Delaware bankruptcy judge it had reached a settlement in principle with its secured lenders to allow it to take out a trimmed-back $24 million Chapter 11 financing package and pay $14 million to critical vendors. At a virtual hearing, counsel for the Pennsylvania-based vinyl flooring maker told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath that the agreement was the product of two days of intensive negotiations and that a written version — including a timeline for the company's proposed asset sale process — would likely be filed by Sunday. "We are tired over here, but we're...

