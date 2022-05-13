Claims Court Axes Aircraft Co.'s Second Blocked Funds Suit

By Grace Dixon (May 13, 2022, 6:40 PM EDT) -- The Court of Federal Claims tossed an aircraft holding company's $11 million suit alleging the federal government blocked the refund of a down payment on an aircraft, finding the suit replicated claims already ruled on in August. Judge Carolyn N. Lerner found Thursday that the claims leveled in September by Askan Holding Ltd., a holding company for now-defunct Transylvania International Airlines, mirrored those tossed by the court earlier. In both iterations, Askan challenged the Office of Foreign Asset Control's use of emergency economic powers intended to combat global terrorism to bar an Arizona jet company from returning the holding company's $915,960...

