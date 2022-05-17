GOP Leaders Blast NTIA Terms For Areas Needing Broadband

By Christopher Cole (May 17, 2022, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Congressional Republicans are skewering a Biden administration policy holding that locales where high-speed internet projects are planned but remain incomplete still qualify for federal broadband subsidies meant for unserved areas. Two GOP members of the House and Senate who closely track internet connectivity issues blasted Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo's recent statement on Capitol Hill that a geographical area would be "counted as unserved until [it is] actually served" when deciding eligibility for Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) funding. The funds, to the tune of more than $42 billion, will be disbursed through state grants from the department's National Telecommunications and...

