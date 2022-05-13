Music Vet Alan Parsons Gets $5M Jury Win In TM Row

By Tiffany Hu (May 13, 2022, 4:08 PM EDT) -- A Florida jury on Friday awarded Grammy Award-winning music veteran Alan Parsons nearly $5 million in damages upon finding that his former promoter fraudulently used Parsons' brand to promote shows even after they stopped working together. In the verdict, the jury determined that John Regna and his company World Entertainment Associates of America Inc. was on the hook for $4.95 million total. From that figure, Regna must pay $800,000 for infringing Parsons' federally registered trademarks and engaging in false designation of origin and an additional $1.7 million in punitive damages because the promoter intentionally violated Parsons' common law trademark rights on his...

