Equine Industry Shouldn't Overlook Design Patent Protection

By James DeCarlo and Vanessa Palacio (May 25, 2022, 3:01 PM EDT) -- Intellectual property law allows individuals, in certain circumstances, to protect creations of the mind, providing the owner with exclusive ownership and the right to monetize in various ways, depending on the type of IP at issue. When considering protection for IP in the equine industry, trademarks, copyrights and rights of publicity most immediately come to mind. But there is another type of intellectual property protection, often overlooked and comprising just a small fraction of equine IP patents, that can be a powerful tool — design patents. At the recent 15th Annual Design Day, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Kathi Vidal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS