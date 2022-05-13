DA Can Be Deposed About Alleged Perjury, Calif. Court Says

By Rachel Rippetoe (May 13, 2022, 3:53 PM EDT) -- Riverside County, California's district attorney can be subpoenaed to answer whether county lawyers pressured him to lie in a former prosecutor's wrongful termination case, a state appeals court said in a recent opinion. Siding with Chris Ross, a former prosecutor and Iraq war veteran whose suit alleges the California county fired him after he produced evidence that a jailed defendant in a murder case was innocent, the panel found last month that Ross' request to depose Riverside District Attorney Michael Hestrin should be approved, after a lower court quashed the motion. In February, Ross and his attorneys discovered in a deposition...

