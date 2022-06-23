Justices Allow NC Lawmakers To Join Voter ID Case

By Khorri Atkinson (June 23, 2022, 10:42 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the GOP-controlled North Carolina General Assembly is entitled to join its state's Democratic attorney general in defense of a contentious voter ID law amid worries that the Tar Heel State's chief legal officer is not vigorously defending the measure in court. In an 8-1 ruling authored by Justice Neil Gorsuch, the majority overturned a Fourth Circuit order barring the ​​lawmakers from intervening. The opinion held that state law and the Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 24, which covers nonparty intervention, expressly support arguments by Speaker of the North Carolina House Tim Moore and Senate President...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS