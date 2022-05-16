Trial Looms For Ex-Perkins Coie Atty Accused Of Lying To FBI

By Justin Wise (May 16, 2022, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Veteran cybersecurity attorney and ex-Perkins Coie LLP partner Michael Sussmann is set to face trial this week for allegedly hiding his affiliation with Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign when he approached investigators in the run-up to the 2016 election about potential ties between then-candidate Donald Trump and a Russian bank. The closely watched criminal case stems from an investigation undertaken by special counsel John Durham, who was tapped by the Trump administration in 2019 to explore the origins of the FBI's probe into possible ties between Russia and the Trump campaign. Sussmann, who has pled not guilty, is the first person to...

