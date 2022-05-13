Ex-Ga. Insurance Commissioner Agrees To Turn Over $128K

By Josh Liberatore (May 13, 2022, 9:40 PM EDT) -- Georgia's former insurance commissioner will surrender around $128,000 in campaign contributions he allegedly pocketed while running in the 2010 gubernatorial race, ending a state ethics investigation that has lasted more than a decade. John Oxendine reached an agreement to turn that money over to the state treasury, the Georgia Ethics Commission announced Thursday at a special meeting. Oxendine, who served four terms as the state's insurance commissioner between 1994 and 2010, had been under investigation since allegations first surfaced in 2009 that he was running afoul of the state's campaign finance rules while mounting an unsuccessful run for Georgia governor. Years...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS