9th Circ. Says Indian's Activism Plans Warrant Asylum Redo

By Alyssa Aquino (May 16, 2022, 3:39 PM EDT) -- A divided Ninth Circuit panel revived an Indian political activist's asylum application, faulting the Board of Immigration of Appeals for failing to consider whether his planned political activities prevent him from safely relocating to any part of India. A 2-1 panel pointed out that while Tajinder Singh testified that he planned to continue the activism that landed him in hot water with local Punjabi authorities, the BIA hadn't accounted for that future advocacy when it ruled that he could escape persecution by fleeing to another part of India, instead of the U.S. By failing to consider Singh's planned activism, the BIA hadn't...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS