BIA Must Rethink Asylum Bid Of Woman Who Aided Police

By Nicole Rosenthal (May 16, 2022, 5:10 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has revived a Honduran woman's bid for asylum, finding that the Board of Immigration Appeals wrongly dismissed her application by insufficiently investigating her claim to be a member of a persecuted social group that helps law enforcement. The BIA rejected Debora Leticia Moncada Castro's identification within the social group, the existence of which the Ninth Circuit affirmed in Henriquez-Rivas v. Holder, but the Ninth Circuit said the agency erred in pinning its decision on the fact that Moncada Castro didn't testify in court. "Moncada Castro reported a crime to the police and did not do so privately or...

