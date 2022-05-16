Insurer Asks Again To Intervene In Hotel Sex-Trafficking Suit

By Joyce Hanson (May 16, 2022, 5:57 PM EDT) -- Erie Insurance Exchange has again asked an Ohio judge to let it intervene in a sex trafficking suit by an anonymous accuser against multiple hotel companies, saying it has a contract with another one of the accused parties and wants to know whether it must defend the hotel. Erie told U.S. District Judge Algenon L. Marbley in its Friday motion to intervene that it seeks a declaratory judgment regarding its obligations, "if any," to defend or indemnify Dream Land Hotels LLC, doing business as Super 8, in relation to the claims brought by the alleged victim, who is identified by her...

