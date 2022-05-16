Groups Say Jersey City Turnpike Extension Hurts Climate

By Clark Mindock (May 16, 2022, 6:12 PM EDT) -- Dozens of environmental, faith and social justice groups claim New Jersey transportation departments are failing to reduce carbon emissions, and want to shut down a planned $4.7 billion turnpike expansion in Jersey City. Legal rulemaking petitions were filed by EmpowerNJ — a coalition of more than 135 groups including BlueWave NJ, Clean Water Action, the Sierra Club of New Jersey and others — on Thursday, seeking to compel the New Jersey Turnpike Authority and the New Jersey Department of Transportation to come up with a way to comply with Gov. Phil Murphy's November greenhouse gas emissions executive order. They also demanded...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS