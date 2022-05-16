1st Circ. Won't Reconsider Puerto Rico Pensions Ruling

By Brian Dowling (May 16, 2022, 11:47 AM EDT) -- The First Circuit won't rehear a Puerto Rico case that upheld a proposed overhaul to teacher pensions on the island territory, according to a Friday notice. The circuit's judges voted to deny a request to rehear the case before the full First Circuit, rejecting a bid by a group of teachers' associations to reverse a late April panel decision they feared could further disenfranchise the people of Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories. The dispute centered on objections by the teachers groups to how the congressionally approved restructuring of Puerto Rico's debt transformed existing guaranteed teacher pensions into defined contribution plans....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS