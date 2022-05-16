UK Telecom Giants Accused Of Plotting To Destroy Retailer

By Joanne Faulkner (May 16, 2022, 6:53 PM BST) -- A defunct electronics chain accused major European cellphone networks at trial on Monday of colluding to eliminate Phones4U as a "competitive force," driving the retailer into administration by coordinating their steps to cut ties with the company. Lawyers representing administrators for Phones 4U Ltd. told the High Court that senior executives at mobile phone operators, including EE and Vodafone, plotted to "kill off" the retailer, under pressure from their parent companies to boost their own profit margins. The administrators' counsel, Kenneth MacLean QC, said the largest phone networks in the U.K. had a "long-held goal" of trying to restructure the domestic...

