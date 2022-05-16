Sidley Brings On 2 Akerman Litigation Partners In Miami

By Madison Arnold (May 16, 2022, 2:07 PM EDT) -- Sidley Austin LLP has added a two-partner litigation team in Miami from Akerman LLP that works in commercial litigation and antitrust litigation and counseling. The firm last week announced the additions of partners Dianne "Dee Dee" Fischer and Larry Silverman, who both also work on multidistrict and class action disputes in a wide range of industries. "We are thrilled to have two such outstanding litigators as Larry and Dee Dee join Sidley," Yvette Ostolaza, Sidley's management committee chair, said in a statement. "With these additions, we continue to emphasize our current growth trajectory in bet-your-company disputes and to build the best teams...

