3 Ex-Shearman Practice Leads Join Paul Hastings

By Matt Perez (May 16, 2022, 2:41 PM EDT) -- Paul Hastings LLP on Monday announced the hiring of three former Shearman & Sterling LLP partners and practice leads for its infrastructure and energy group out of New York. Joining the firm are Robert Freedman, most recently the co-head of Shearman's global project development and finance practice; Alexandro Padrés, the head of its Latin America practice; and Gregory Tan, co-head of its global finance group, as well as a former chair of its global project practice. The three attorneys moved to Paul Hastings as partners, with Freedman and Tan in particular becoming co-chairs of its infrastructure and energy practice. The team...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS