Freshfields Adds Wilson Sonsini Tech IPO Specialist

By James Mills (May 16, 2022, 3:49 PM EDT) -- Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP has continued expanding in the U.S. by adding a Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC capital markets specialist as a partner in its Silicon Valley office, the firm announced Monday. Andrew Hill, who spent the past four years at Wilson Sonsini, joins Freshfields' corporate practice. He primarily represents technology and life sciences companies, working on all aspects of financial matters from venture financing to initial public offerings. Hill was part of the team that represented mobile gaming firm AppLovin in its initial public offering as well as the IPOs of ride hailing company Lyft and electric vehicle...

