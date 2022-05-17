Amber Heard Denies Poop Prank In Depp Defamation Trial

By Lauren Berg (May 16, 2022, 10:55 PM EDT) -- Actress Amber Heard on Monday denied defecating in the bed she shared with ex-husband Johnny Depp as a prank, telling a Virginia jury hearing the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor's $50 million defamation suit that the contested stool was produced by Depp's Yorkshire terrier Boo. Heard, 36, told the Fairfax County jury in a livestreamed trial that after Depp was late to her 30th birthday party, the couple got into an argument that erupted in violence and ended with both parties' phones being thrown out the window, smashing on the street below. They went their separate ways that night before Heard...

