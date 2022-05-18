Eviction Up In Air As New Strategy Emerges In NYC Deed Row

By Emma Whitford and Grace Dixon (May 18, 2022, 9:01 PM EDT) -- A New York judge Wednesday stopped short of deciding whether to reinstate an eviction in a heated dispute over a Brooklyn brownstone, minutes after one of the tenants won separate approval to start pursuing claims that her mother is the home's rightful owner. In a hearing that ended with a terse exchange and objections from David Stern of Stern & Stern Esqs., counsel for landlord Menachem Gurevitch, Judge Jack Stoller of Brooklyn Housing Court withheld a decision on Gurevitch's attempt to recoup the building from owner-turned-tenant Ida Robinson and her family, as well as $487,500 in purported back rent. "Decision reserved,"...

