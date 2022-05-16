Tribes Say ND Official Can't Dodge Redistricting Suit

By Andrew Westney (May 16, 2022, 8:35 PM EDT) -- The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians and the Spirit Lake Tribe have urged a federal judge to reject the North Dakota secretary of state's bid to dismiss their suit claiming the state's new legislative districts illegally dilute Native American voting power, saying they have the firmly established right to bring claims under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act — notwithstanding Justice Neil Gorsuch's earlier suggestion that the issue is still up in the air. North Dakota Secretary of State Alvin Jaeger asked the court in April to dismiss the case, arguing that a private right of action under Section...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS