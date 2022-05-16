More Ex-NFL Players Plead Guilty in Health Care Scheme

By Abby Wargo (May 16, 2022, 8:14 PM EDT) -- Two more former NFL players this month pled guilty to their involvement in a scheme to defraud the league's player health reimbursement plan, the Texas Department of Insurance announced. Chadwick Slaughter and Fabian Washington admitted to submitting false medical claims to the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan and taking nearly $34,000 and $120,000 respectively, the state agency said in a news release Friday. Slaughter, a former offensive tackle for the Oakland Raiders, and Washington, an ex-cornerback for the Raiders and Baltimore Ravens, committed third-degree felonies and must serve five years of probation as well as repay the stolen...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS