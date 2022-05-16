BNY Mellon Investors Want Cert. Based On Shared Policy

By Matthew Santoni (May 16, 2022, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Thousands of BNY Mellon investment decisions were guided by a common "solutions matrix" that steered many investments toward underperforming funds managed by an affiliate, a group of trust beneficiaries argued in seeking class certification from a Pennsylvania federal judge. After BNY Mellon claimed class treatment was improper because of all the individual managers' decisions about where to put trusts' investments, a trio of beneficiaries countered that all those managers were following a common policy set by the bank, which overwhelmingly sent investments like theirs to funds managed by Dreyfus Corp. "BNY Mellon has an express corporate policy and practice that, with...

