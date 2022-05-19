Tyson & Mendes Adds Construction Partner In Las Vegas

By Emma Cueto (May 19, 2022, 3:51 PM EDT) -- Civil litigation defense firm Tyson & Mendes LLP has added the Las Vegas managing partner at Litchfield Cavo LLP who specializes in construction liability, products liability and employment matters, among other areas. The firm said in a May 12 announcement that Griffith Hayes' extensive experience would bolster the Las Vegas office, where he is the second lateral partner to join since the start of the year. "Griffith is an outstanding trial lawyer with decades of experience representing insurance companies and insureds across Nevada and California," managing partner Robert Tyson said in a statement. "He is an excellent addition to our formidable...

