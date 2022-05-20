Worker Migration Calls For Fla., NY Employment Law Review

By Yaniv Adar and Michelle Genet Bernstein (May 20, 2022, 4:40 PM EDT) -- The extraordinary circumstances of COVID-19 and rising income taxes triggered a deluge of New Yorkers to South Florida. Businesses and workers alike fled rising tax rates in favor of rising floodwaters, heading south to benefit from Florida's zero personal income tax and year-round sunshine. But the humidity is not the only thing that is harsher in Florida: so are the noncompete laws. Employers and employees alike are now appreciating the importance of choice-of-law provisions even more as they inquire into the enforceability of noncompete provisions. As the country adjusts to post-pandemic life, employees are weighing return-to-office policies and remote work options...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS