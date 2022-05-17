Steptoe Adds 2 Dykema Attys, Including Former Office Leader

By Jessica Corso (May 17, 2022, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Steptoe & Johnson PLLC announced on Monday that it has hired two former Dykema Gossett PLLC attorneys in Texas, including the former head of Dykema's San Antonio office. Marty Truss and Mike Kennington will bulk up Steptoe & Johnson's energy practice after joining the firm as member and of counsel, respectively. Truss was the managing member of Dykema's San Antonio office from 2018 to 2022 and, according to his LinkedIn profile, was the co-head of the energy litigation group at the firm. He spent 25 years at Dykema and its predecessor, Cox Smith, before joining Steptoe & Johnson, according to LinkedIn....

