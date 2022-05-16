Justices Won't Review HP's $3B Contract Win Over Oracle

By Adam Lidgett (May 16, 2022, 5:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday shot down Oracle Corp.'s bid for the justices to review a California appellate court's decision affirming Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.'s $3 billion win in a two-phase trial over Oracle's alleged contract violation. The justices rejected Oracle's petition for review of a 2021 decision in which a state appellate court held that an earlier settlement agreement created a legal obligation for Oracle to support software on HP's Itanium server. The high court did not give any reasoning behind its denial. The state appellate panel in June 2021 rejected Oracle's arguments that the lower judge's "erroneous interpretation"...

