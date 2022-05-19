Linklaters Nabs London IP Pro From Norton Rose

By Ashish Sareen (May 19, 2022, 5:59 PM BST) -- Intellectual property specialist Paul Joseph has moved from Norton Rose Fulbright to Linklaters LLP as the firm looks to bulk up its ability to cater to former startups and other "disruptor" companies. Joseph, who joined as a partner on Monday, said the move to join the firm's 50-strong IP and technology team in London was "too good an opportunity to pass up." In particular, he pointed to the digital transformation in the financial and insurance technology sectors, which he said is creating new work opportunities for the firm. "The sorts of businesses that were startups a few years ago — and...

