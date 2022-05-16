GSA Revises Mentor-Protege Terms For IT Deal After Protest

By Daniel Wilson (May 16, 2022, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The General Services Administration has proposed tweaks to its terms for mentor-protege joint ventures seeking to participate in the pending multibillion-dollar Polaris information technology procurement, after a protester argued the original terms of the deal were stacked against standalone small businesses. In a request for feedback, the GSA released Friday draft language that would require mentor-protege joint ventures bidding for slots on Polaris' general small business and women-owned small business pools to include in their bids at least one specific past performance example of work done by the smaller protege partner. The proposed revision would also limit the joint venture partners to...

