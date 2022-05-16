11th Circ. Tosses Reinsurer's $1.6M Win In Fatal Crash Row

By Mike Curley (May 16, 2022, 3:02 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Monday threw out a $1.6 million judgment won by Endurance American Specialty Insurance Co. alleging another insurer breached its contract in the course of defending a fatal accident suit, saying the contract between the other insurer and one of its agents does not entitle Endurance to any recovery. In the opinion, the panel reversed a judgment against Safeco Insurance Co., saying Endurance did not carry its burden at trial to show how Safeco breached its indemnity agreement with Comegys Insurance Agency Inc., and that it cannot do so. "Endurance apparently distracted the jury with facts that are...

