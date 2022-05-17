Court Declines To Lift Blockade On Water Laws Targeting Pot

By Sam Reisman (May 16, 2022, 9:04 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has declined to lift an injunction on two Northern California county ordinances that require strict permits for the transport of water, saying that while the local laws were enacted to quash illegal cannabis farms, they've caused harm to a group of Hmong farmers. In a decision handed down Friday, Chief U.S. District Judge Kimberly J. Mueller found that although Siskiyou County had modified the ordinances, they were still likely to cut off water to a community of Hmong farmers within the county's borders. The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California remanded the matter to...

