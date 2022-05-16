6th Circ. Revies Whistleblower Suit Against NASA Contractor

By Alyssa Aquino (May 16, 2022, 6:54 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit has revived claims that a NASA contractor used inflated project estimates to bump up the costs of facility maintenance deals, saying Monday a whistleblower had sufficiently detailed the alleged wrongdoing for the case to be heard. A three-judge panel noted that whistleblowers alleging widespread fraud under the False Claims Act need only provide one adequately pled and representative case of fraud for the case to advance to discovery. USN4U LLC had met that standard when it outlined four specific instances in which Wolf Creek Federal Services Inc.'s estimated costs of maintaining NASA's Glenn Research Center outstripped the industry...

