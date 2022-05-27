McGuireWoods Adds Ex-Benesch Deals Pro In Chicago

By Morgan Conley (May 27, 2022, 6:47 PM EDT) -- McGuireWoods LLP has picked up a corporate deals attorney well versed in advising on transactions across industries to its ranks, strengthening the firm's global private equity team in Chicago. Jason Griffith joined his new firm this month after spending nearly three years at Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff. Griffith told Law360 on Thursday that he was attracted to McGuireWoods not only for its reputation as a top-shelf shop that is respected across industries but also due to the firm's energy and enthusiasm for the future. He said that as an attorney still in the early stages of his career, that zest...

