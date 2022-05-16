1st Circ. Nixes Benefits For Puerto Ricans, Citing Justices

By Theresa Schliep (May 16, 2022, 7:20 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Monday undid a lower court decision that found Puerto Rico residents are entitled to Supplemental Security Income disability and other federal benefits, citing findings from the U.S. Supreme Court determining their ineligibility didn't violate the Constitution. In an order, the appeals court reversed a Puerto Rico federal court decision that found Sixta Gladys Peña Martínez and several other Puerto Rico residents were entitled to SSI income benefits, as well as food stamps and prescription drug subsidies. The Supreme Court recently determined in a separate case that it is not unconstitutional for the federal government to deny the...

