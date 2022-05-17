Norton Rose Adds Atty To Expand Enviro Group In DC, LA

By Jack Rodgers (May 17, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Norton Rose Fulbright has added an attorney with more than a decade of legal experience focused on environmental regulatory law, energy and natural resource transactions and other issues, the firm announced Monday. Scott Burton joins the firm as a partner after working at Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP for a little more than four years, according to his LinkedIn profile. He will work to advise Norton Rose clients on public policy related to environmental issues and represent clients dealing with government enforcement actions and other transactional matters, the firm said. The firm said Burton will work out of both its Washington, D.C.,...

